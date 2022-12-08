'Gujaratis & BJP Are Jodi No.1': Harsh Sanghavi After The Party's Victory In Assembly Poll

As the counting of votes for the two-phased Assembly elections in Gujarat is underway, as per initial trends, BJP has sprinted ahead on 154 seats in the state. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is leading with a huge margin in the Majura constituency in Surat, gaining over 87 percent vote share.

As the saffron party is heading toward a sweeping win in Gujarat, even better than the Congress’ tally of 149 seats in 1985 post the sympathy wave due to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the state’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Today, the people of Gujarat has taken forward the relationship of 27 years in a historical manner. In the last few months, opposition parties left no stone unturned in maligning the image of the people and land of Gujarat."

'BJP and the people of Gujarat are the world's no. 1 Jodi': Harsh Sanghavi

He further asserted that today, the citizens of Gujarat have shown their faith in BJP and PM Modi's leadership. He further avered that Gujarat has driven away the politics of hatred and the politics of dividing the country.

"BJP and the people of Gujarat are the world's no. 1 Jodi. The people of Gujarat stand with BJP and have eradicated the politics of divide and rule. People of Gujarat and BJP will come together and bring development in the state," Harsh Sanghavi said

Harsh Sanghavi further stated that the people of Gujarat have given a befitting reply to opposition parties as the saffron party emerged victorious in every corner of the state. "CM Bhupendra Patel has been working diligently in Gujarat. He are ready to under his leadership in Gujarat," he added.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and CR Patil reach the BJP headquarters

In the latest update, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil met CM Bhupendra Patel at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar and fed him sweets after the party's stupendous victory in the Assembly election.

The counting of votes for 182 seats of the Gujarat elections commenced at 8 am today. A turnout of 64.33% was recorded in the polls held in two phases on December 1 and 5, which was lower than the previous election. While the BJP is seeking a 7th consecutive term, AAP and Congress are also in the poll fray. The PMARQ - Republic Exit poll had projected a sweeping win for the saffron party.