'Gujaratis Trying To Capture Bengal By Bringing Goons From UP & Bihar': Mamata Attacks BJP

Despite facing severe backlash and a court complaint, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again repeated her controversial remark against BJP that “Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from UP and Bihar.” The Trinamool supremo also accused the saffron party of engineering communal clash in the State.

"Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from UP and Bihar. We will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat. BJP tries to create a communal disturbance," said Banerjee while addressing a political rally in Howrah on Sunday. READ | West Bengal Elections: EC replies to Mamata's allegations, calls it 'factually incorrect'

Reacting to I-T raids in poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of deploying central agencies on rival party leaders for political gains.

Complaint over 'goons from UP-Bihar remark'

Earlier on Thursday, a complaint was filed against Mamata Banerjee before a court over her remarks during campaigning for assembly elections, where she accused the BJP of bringing "goons" from Bihar and UP to Bengal.

The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate, who took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about "goons from Bihar and UP" being brought in by the BJP, which has emerged as the principal challenger to her party. On March 30, WB CM had accused BJP of bringing goons from outside while addressing a rally in Sona Chura of Nandigram.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 per cent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29; results will be announced on May 2.