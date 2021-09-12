Gujarat's CM-to-be Bhupendra Patel Thanks BJP Top Brass; 'Will Continue With Good Work'

Moments after the BJP named him as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel in a press conference on Sunday thanked the party's top brass and asserted that several developmental works were taking place in the state which he would take forward after assuming office. Bhupindra Patel is succeeding Vijay Rupani, who a day earlier tendered his resignation from the Chief Ministerial post. The change in leadership comes ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Bhupendra Patel thanks top brass for 'showing faith in him'

In the press conference, Bhupendra Patel expressed his gratitude towards the top brass. The soon-to-be CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda have shown faith in me and I thank them for that." He added," I would also like to thank the seniors of the Gujarat wing of our party including Vijay Rupani and CR Patil."

In a special mention to former Chier Minister of the state Anandiben Patel of whom he is a close confidant, Bhupendra Patel added, "I have always been under her blessings." The successor of Vijay Rupani will be taking oath in a ceremony on Monday. He, along with Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Masukh Mandaviya, and top party leaders of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel, will be meeting Governor Acharya Devvraj and submitting papers of the new legislative leader.

After the oath-taking ceremony which is set to take place on Monday, as per sources, the new CM along with the members of the BJP will work on the State Cabinet, and drop as well as include a few leaders.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Born on July 15, 1962, Bhupendra Patel was educated as a Civil Engineer before stepping into the world of politics. After Anandiben Patel's resignation as Chief Minister in 2016, her trusted aide Bhupendra Patel fought from the Ghatlodia constituency against Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress in the 2017 state Legislative Assembly elections. He defeated his opponent with a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in the election.

Besides, he has also served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) as well as the Chairman of the standing committee for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).