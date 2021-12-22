Gujjar, Bakerwal Communities Welcome J&K Delimitation Commission Proposals; Thank PM Modi

The Gujjars and Bakerwals tribal community from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the proposals of the Delimitation Commission and have also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delimitation Commission has proposed the reservation of nine seats for the Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory's Assembly. The step has been taken in a bid to empower the tribals.

"This is a happy news for our Gujjar community as for the first time Gujjar MLAs will represent us and raise our issues. Another great news is that nine seats have been reserved for the ST community, I would like to thank for that," said activist Liaqat Ali. "The Gujjars will be with parties that are in favour of this and we never got reservations. The biggest thing is that we Gujjars will now become MLAs," added Ali.

Another Gujjar leader and elected Panch also welcomed the decisions and the proposals and said that it will empower his community. Meanwhile, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar too welcomed the decision and has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that the Gujjar and Bakerwal community had many demands over the years but their problems were resolved.

"A large number of people of Gujjar Bakerwal community live in Jammu and Kashmir. They had many demands continuously over the years. Governments came and went but no one paid attention to their problems or demands. PM Modi has listened to all our demands and granted forest rights and ST reservation," said Krishan Pal Gurjar. "Modi government is working on giving them reservation in the next assembly elections. That's why today the Bakerwal and Gurjar Samaj came to Delhi to meet the PM. I also belong to the Gujjar community, so these people have asked me to convey their thanks to PM," added Gurjar.

J&K Delimitation Commission meeting and proposals

After its crucial meeting, the Delimitation Commission has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 seats for Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes. The draft proposal has received a strong protest from NC which said that it would not sign the report in its present form. The PDP, People's Conference, and JK Apni Party have also protested strongly against the draft recommendations. Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The associate members have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

With ANI inputs

Image: Republic/PTI