Gulam Ali, A Gurjar Muslim From J&K, Nominated To Rajya Sabha By President Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the recommendation of the Central Government, appointed Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir, to the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. This is a significant step as prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the community was not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ghulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members."

Article 80 (1) (a) of the Consitution provides that the President can nominate to Rajya Sabha, 12 persons having special knowledge, or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service. At present, there are 9 nominated members in the Upper House of the Parliament-- Ranjan Gogoi, Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja, Mahesh Jethmalani, Sonal Mansingh, Vijayendra Prasad, Ram Shakal, Rakesh Sinha and PT Usha.

The others in the House are elected representatives of the States and Union Territories. There are in total 237 members while the maximum strength is 250. The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar is the ex-officio chairman.