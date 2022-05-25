Gupkar Alliance Bemoans Life Imprisonment For Yasin Malik; Fearmongers Over 'separatism'

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) comprising the NC, PDP and some other Kashmir-based political parties has cried foul as the NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to Life Imprisonment with Fine & Rigorous Imprisonment. In its statement released soon after the verdict, the Gupkar Alliance has termed the development as "unfortunate" and suggested Malik take legal remedy against the verdict.

Moreover, the alliance has also stated that the life imprisonment granted to Yasin Malik is a setback to the efforts for peace, despite Malik having pleaded guilty before his conviction and also being the subject of other trials including for the murder of 4 IAF personnel. Additionally, the PAGD has also stated that the court's decision will "fuel more alienation and separatist feelings" in the union territory.

"Life imprisonment given to Yasin Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings. The NIA Court has delivered its verdict but not justice," Gupkar Alliance spokesperson Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said in its statement

'Yasin Malik should contest the verdict': Gupkar Alliance

Even as the NIA court has delivered the highly anticipated verdict in the terror funding case, the Kashmir-based alliance has opined that the separatist leader should avail all legal options in order to oppose the verdict. It has also stated that the celebrations by the BJP and the media will prove to be "counterproductive".

"The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive. Meanwhile we suggest that Yaseen Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict," the statement added

Terror Funding case: Yasin Malik sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by NIA court

Days after his conviction in a terror funding case, Yasin Malik was sentenced to Life Imprisonment with Fine & Rigorous Imprisonment on Wednesday by the special NIA court. The sentencing by special judge Praveen Singh came after Malik stated that he is 'not going to beg' for anything, and left the quantum of sentence to the discretion of the court. In view of the sentencing, a spontaneous shutdown in parts of Srinagar is in place. Most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some shops in Lal Chowk, are shut. Security forces have also been deployed in the city to avoid any law and order problems