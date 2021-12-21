Gupkar Alliance Dubs J&K Delimitation Proposal 'divisive'; To Protest In Srinagar On Jan 1

On Tuesday, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration opposed the J&K delimitation commission proposal which envisaged 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the strength of the J&K Assembly will increase from 83 to 90 with Jammu getting 6 new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, shall bag only one extra seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC each.

Addressing the media after a meeting of PAGD leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, the alliance's spokesperson MY Tarigami remarked, "In our view, this is divisive and is not in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in any way. Even today, we know that the Reorganization Act and abrogation was done in an unilateral and unconstitutional manner without consultation with the real stakeholders of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Many parties, eminent personalities have challenged these undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions in the Supreme Court. The Delimitation Commission was constituted under the aegis of the Reorganization Act and so, the Centre should have waited in our view as it (this law) is under challenge."

He added, "We have decided that we will use every opportunity and every forum. We will reach the people of India, mainstream political parties including those who do not agree with us. The implications will be severe. That's why PAGD representatives have decided that we want peace and do not want confrontation in any scenario with any institution or the government. We will keep raising our voices in the defence of the legitimate rights of the people. We will conduct a peaceful demonstration in Srinagar against the proposals put forth by the Delimitation commission at 11 am on January 1 which in our view is unacceptable to all of us."

We have reiterated that delimitation should take place as per the nationwide census. BJP govt says that they want to mainstream J&K but they're isolating it in haste over several issues. It will affect the sentiments of people: MY Tarigami, PAGD on Delimitation Commission's draft pic.twitter.com/BzBfLjehYw — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

J&K Delimitation

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018.

From July 6-9, the panel visited J&K to interact with political parties, public representatives and administration officials of 20 districts to garner inputs. The delegations of BSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), NC, Congress, J&K Apni Party, J&K People's Conference and other parties submitted their representations to the Delimitation Commission. However, PDP refused to take part in the proceedings citing that it is a "pre-planned" exercise.

