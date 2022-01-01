Gupkar Alliance Holds Protest Against Delimitation Commission; Restrained By J&K Police

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) held a protest on Saturday, January 1 against the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission to grant six additional seats to Jammu and only one to the Kashmir division. While the main leaders of the Gupkar Alliance remain under house arrest, several local leaders staged protests outside their party headquarters in Srinagar.

The PAGD members had planned to stage a sit-in outside the office of the National Conference but were denied permission to carry out the protest. The Srinagar Police sealed the road to the party headquarters to prevent any kind of demonstration. The Gupkar Alliance leader was seen taking out a march against the J&K administration for blocking their protest against the proposal of the Delimitation Commission.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti shared a video of the foot-march and lashed out at the administration for attempting to 'foil' the protest.

Despite the despotic administration’s attempts to foil our protests, PDP & NC workers managed to hit the streets in Srinagar today to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of Article 370. I salute their courage & resolve. pic.twitter.com/yfRa5nSdmg — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 1, 2022

Workers and leaders of National Conference party protest against government's fresh delimitation proposal. #kashmir #delimitation pic.twitter.com/IMmprsP8he — Khalidkhan (@khalidHkhan_) January 1, 2022

The decision to hold a protest in Srinagar was announced by Gupkar alliance spokesman M.Y. Tarigami after a meeting of PADG leaders in Jammu on December 21.

Delimitation Commission draft proposal stokes row

The Delimitation Commission on J&K has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 seats for Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes. The draft proposal has received a strong protest from NC which said that it would not sign the report in its present form. The PDP, People's Conference, and JK Apni Party have also protested strongly against the draft recommendations.

“It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data,’’ tweeted NC vice president Omar Abdullah. “The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of 2011,” he added.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also weighed in on the issue saying that the commission has been created to serve BJPs political interests by dividing people along religious and regional lines. Meanwhile, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone said the proposal smacks of a bias and is shocking for those who believe in democracy.

Delimitation in J&K was done in 1963, 1973, and 1995 when the state was under President’s Rule.