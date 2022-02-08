Gupkar Alliance Set To Discuss J&K Delimitation Draft In Key Meeting On February 23

Amid the uproar over the draft report of the J&K Delimitation Commission, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will discuss the issue on February 23. It is worth noting that most parties in the Union Territory including the National Conference, PDP, Congress, Peoples Conference, the CPI(M) and JK Awami National Conference (ANC) have opposed the draft report which has proposed a major overhaul of the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

It has been submitted to the panel's Associate Members- NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore.

The Delimitation Commission report

As per the proposal, J&K will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. Barring seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the strength of the J&K Assembly will increase from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting 6 new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, shall bag only one extra seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC respectively.

Reportedly, at least 19 constituencies will be merged with other constituencies, renamed or split to form 28 new Assembly segments. This shall include 10 new constituencies with less than 1 lakh population - Gurez, Bani, Mughalmaidan, Padder, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Karnah, Kishtwar, Basholi, Ramgarh and Kunzer. The report clearly overruled objections filed by the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference opposing 6 new Assembly seats for Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation in J&K

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided, which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114. According to the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission.

From July 6-9, 2021, the panel visited J&K to interact with political parties, public representatives and administration officials of 20 districts to garner inputs.