Gupkar Alliance Spokesman Moves SC To Seek Early Hearing Of Pleas Against Art 370 Repeal

On Friday, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesperson MY Tarigami moved the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of the pleas challenging the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The CPI(M) leader claimed that the Centre has taken some "irreversible" decisions even as the writ petitions against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as well as the bifurcation of J&K are pending before the apex court. In his plea, Tarigami cried foul over the formation of a Delimitation Commission before the Assembly election.

Moreover, he raised objections to the amendment to land laws allowing non-permanent citizens to buy property in the Union Territory and the closing down of key institutions. According to Tarigami, the hearing of the pleas ought to be expedited failing which they might be rendered infructuous. Earlier on Tuesday, the PAGD passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Article 370 abrogation and PAGD formation

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.