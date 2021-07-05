Gupkar Alliance Takes U-turn On PM's Meeting With J&K Netas: 'Disappointed, No Substance'

Taking a U-turn on PM Modi's Kashmir meeting in Delhi, the Gupkar Alliance issued a statement on Monday, that it was disappointed with the outcome of the Delhi meeting as it had no substantial measures. The alliance said that neither had political prisoners been released, nor was the siege which has been in Kashmir since 2019 ended. The alliance held a meeting at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's Srinagar residence which was attended by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPM's M.Y.Tarigami, Justice(retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Javed Mustafa Mir and Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

PAGD: 'Disappointed with PM's meet'

"The PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on 5th August 2019 using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal. All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial Confidence Building Measures such as releasing political prisoners and steps to end the seige in J&K since 2019. This would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders & sufferers of the J&K problem," read its statement.

It added, "As far as the restoration of statehood is concerned, it has been BJP's commitment on the floor of the Parliament & they must honour their word. So any assembly election must be held only after the restoration of full statehood for J&K. To this end the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to take a common position on the issue".

PM Modi chairs all-party meet

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended PM Modi's Kashmir meeting along with MoS Jitendra Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G Manoj Sinha on June 24. Promising that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K. Shah stressed that the delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.

In the meeting, Mufti had urged Centre to resume talks with Pakistan and restart train services between the two countries. She had also raised the matter of Article 370 in the meeting, stating that the people of Jammu & Kashmir are angry and upset after its abrogation in an 'unconstitutional, illegal and immoral' manner. On the other hand, Congress, NC, and JKPC did not raise the matter of restoration of Article 370 in the meeting as the matter was sub-judice. In the meeting, Azad presented Congress' 5 demands to the Centre - the restoration of statehood, elections, restore domicile laws, return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and release of all political prisoners.