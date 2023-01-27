Gupkar Alliance Takes U-turn; Omar Abdullah Claims 'never Questioned Surgical Strikes'

Taking a U-turn, Gupkar Alliance member Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC or NC) on Friday said that it has never raised a question on the surgical strike. Reacting to Congress demanding proof of surgical strikes, NC leader Omar Abdullah called it an 'internal matter' of the grand old party.

Speaking to reporters, the former J&K Chief Minister said, "I don't have any say in this. This is an internal matter of Congress. We never questioned surgical strikes and we will never do this."

Omar's remarks come after a senior Congress leader Raashid Alvi asked the Central government to show the video of the surgical strike. "Government says it has a video (of a surgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We are not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has," Alvi said.

He stated that the country has faith in the security forces but can't trust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. "Amit Shah, late Sushma Swaraj and UP CM Yogi Adityanath said all different things. Whose words should we trust?" Alvi asked.

The Congress leader said that the statement of various ministers' varies and demanded the government to share the video proof of the surgical air strike. "If they do not have any video evidence to prove its claims, then the government should apologise," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh triggered a controversy by questioning the surgical strikes. Rahul Gandhi had snubbed the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks and called it a "ridiculous thing".

Yatra aimed at changing India's situation, not to improve Rahul's image: Abdullah

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Abdullah claimed that the foot march is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but at improving the situation in the country.

On the Congress' stand on the abrogation of Article 370, the NC leader said, "We will fight the case for the restoration of Article 370 in court. The way the government is dragging its feet... tells us that our case is very strong."

"The last assembly elections were held in 2014. This has been the longest period between the two elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It was not the case even at the peak of militancy," he said.