Gupkar Alliance To Decide On Participation In J&K Delimitation Process After SC Verdict

Meeting for the first time in 6 months, the 5-party People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Wednesday ruled out a change in its position on the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir. Opting out of the proceedings in February this year, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah demanded that the delimitation exercise should be halted as it is being conducted under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Speaking to the media, Abdullah affirmed that the future course of action will be decided only after the Constitution Bench of the apex court delivers its verdict.

Besides Abdullah, CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Anantnag MP Hassnain Masoodi, former minister Javid Mustafa Mir, Awami National Conference vice-president Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and senior PDP leader Mehboob Beig were present in the meeting held at ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti's residence. While asserting that the alliance will continue to struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights of the people, the NC chief downplayed the rumour pertaining to the further bifurcation of J&K. He also urged the Centre to frame a policy catering to all sections of the economy.

We're in Supreme Court on the delimitation process. Once the decision comes, we'll decide further course of action: People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Chairperson Farooq Abdullah when asked about the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/6cE7yFImGK — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

What is the delimitation exercise?

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114.

The delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the EC in accordance with multiple factors. On February 18, 2020, the Ministry of Legislative Affairs requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to nominate a member to the “proposed” Delimitation Commission for J&K. Subsequently, the EC mentioned that Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had been selected as the CEC’s nominee.

As per the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. On May 26, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the three-member panel. However, the NC parliamentarians have not participated in any meetings so far.