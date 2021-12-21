A day after the Delimitation Commission meeting took place in Delhi, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to hold a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah in Jammu today. Just two days ago, Sajad Lone-led the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) had pulled out of the Gupkar Alliance citing a breach of trust between the parties.

PAGD's last meeting took place in August when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of J&K and Ladakh under Articles 370 and 35A. The members of the Gupkar Alliance as well as their party leaders had met at J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on August 24.

The meeting comes a day after the Delimitation Commission met to discuss seat distribution in the J&K Union Territory for elections to be held. Union Minister Jitendra Singh met with National Conference MPs - Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi and said that the leaders were satisfied with the parameters followed by the delimitation commission.

What happened at the Delimitation Commission meeting?

The Delimitation Commission on J&K has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 seats for Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes. The draft proposal has received a strong protest from NC which said that it would not sign the report in its present form. The PDP, People's Conference, and JK Apni Party have also protested strongly against the draft recommendations.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday called the draft proposal of the delimitation commission 'unacceptable and unjustified.' He also alleged that the Commission appeared to be allowing the "political agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata party rather than following the 2011 census data.

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The associate members have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

