Gupkar Or Guptchar?: BJP Slams Congress Over J&K Alliance; Coins 'NPPP' Acronym For Rahul

Slamming Congress party for supporting the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra recalled how NC chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have uttered anti-India statements in the past. He asked if Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are supporting anti-India forces, and if Congress' support is to Pakistan.

"It is a dream come true for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as DDC elections are taking place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. But Congress party whose ultimate motive since the beginning is to bring back Article 370 has now joined Gupkar Alliance. J&K Congress chief Ghulam Nabi Mir said that Congress will contest with Gupkar. In their statement, Congress party said that they have joined Gupkar alliance 'to defeat those who have been forcefully implementing the laws in Indian territory'. What do they mean - the law that was passed in the Parliament is forceful? They don't believe what is being done in our Parliament?"

Lashing out at NC and PDP, Patra said, "Now let me remind you who are the other parties in the Gupkar Alliance - one whose party leader says they will bring back Article 370 with the help of China - that is Mr Farooq Abdullah. The other - PDP - its chief Mehbooba Mufti says that they will not hoist the Tiranga flag until Article 370 is restored. During the same time, senior Congress leader Chidambaram hails these leaders and says that abrogation of Article 370 was a mistake. We also know what Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said in the Parliament after receiving instruction from Sonia Gandhi. These are Gupkar...They are speaking on the lines of Pakistan. Pakistan reached the UN to oppose abrogation of Article 370, now they are also opposing, are they Gupkar or Guptchar? (secret agents)'

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi quoting ally RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark. "Rahul Gandhi is NPPP - Non-Performing Picnic-ing President. Now your allies are speaking against him. Rahul Gandhi, when you were with cycle (Akhilesh Yadav's SP), it was punctured, when you came together with lantern (Tejashwi Yadav's RJD), it was extinguished."

DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma had issued the first notification for conducting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in 20 districts of the union territory. The elections are significant as it is the first electoral move from New Delhi after the abrogation of Article 370. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the union territory for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district. Voting in the first phase of polls will take place on November 28. In the first phase, by-elections will also be held for three urban local bodies – Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pahalgam Municipal Council and Ashmuqam Municipal Council.

Gupkar alliance to contest polls together

In a massive development, the newly formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced that they would be participating in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections. As per an official statement of the PAGD, the delegation comprising of Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars, Bakerwals and parties National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement held detailed discussions with its constituents over the prevailing situation in the UT.

After days of discussion, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday joined the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and discussed the seat-sharing pact. Even as the Central leadership of the Congress party backed the Gupkar alliance, the state unit had distanced itself but will now contest polls together.

