Gupkar Over? NC To Contest J&K Polls Alone; Month-old 'together' Vow Bites The Dust  

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday announced that it will contest Jammu and Kashmir elections alone on all 90 Assembly seats and not with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) due to "unfair treatment meted out to NC" by the alliance.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the members of the Provincial Committee unanimously resolved that the party should prepare and fight all 90 seats. "Only way to protect J&Ks identity is to first register, and cast your vote in huge numbers," he said.

"The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting JKNC. They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam," the party informed on its official Twitter handle.

The participants of the Provincial Committee denounced the unfair treatment meted out to NC in Gupkar Alliance. "The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents."

The meeting was presided over by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and issues concerning to the union territory were discussed, especially the inclusion of non-local voters.

This development comes a month after Gupkar Alliance constituents announced that they will contest elections together in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media, both NC chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that PAGD will contest elections together.

Abdullah had opined, "I am foreseeing good times for J&K ahead. God will take us out of these difficulties. Our path should be correct. Democracy will continue. We will protect the Constitution on which we have taken the oath. If they can conduct elections during floods, why can't do it now? PAGD will fight the elections together".

Mufti had also asserted that the Gupkar Alliance intents to contest polls together as "it is the will of the people that we should strive together for the restoration of our lost dignity".