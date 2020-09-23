Gupteshwar Pandey 'will Tell' About Contesting Bihar Polls After Retiring As DGP Amid Row

Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey who took voluntary retirement (VRS) from service on Tuesday, confirmed that he has not joined any political party as of now, nor does he plan to enter politics.

Pandey’s retirement after gaining limelight for handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case (which is now taken over by central agencies), had triggered speculation that he would contest the coming state Assembly polls. However, while addressing the media on Wednesday the former DGP said he has not decided on entering politics as yet.

“I have not joined any political party nor I am a political person as of now. I will tell you if join any or decide to enter politics. In my 34 years of service, no party has ever pointed a finger on me. I never took anyone's side, be it a party or a politician,” the former Bihar DGP said.

READ | Outspoken In Rhea-CBI Tug-of-war, Bihar DGP Pandey Takes VRS Amid Election Speculation

Gupteshwar Pandey further said that his VRS was not linked to Sushant's case. He said the Supreme Court approved the FIR filed by the Bihar police, hence there was nothing illegal in its actions. The former DGP said that he investigated the SSR case, for Bihar's prestige.

“People who alleging that what I did in SSR case was for politics, they are those who don't know me. I am the first from my family to receive an education. I have struggled my entire life. I am a self-made man,” he told the media.

Gupteshwar Pandey said, even though he is not a DGP anymore, he is connected with lakhs of people in every village of the state, and will inform the people about his next course of action. Pandey's request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Fires 'not Justice For Sushant' Remark As Bihar DGP Gets VRS

About Gupteshwar Pandey

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, came to the limelight in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service. Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

READ | Rhea Arrested: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Says Actor 'totally Exposed' In Drug Link

READ | "I Sensed Something Suspicious': Bihar DGP Recalls Mumbai Cops' Behaviour Over Sushant