Gurjar Mahapanchayat Gives Gehlot Govt 13 Days To Meet Demands; Cong MLA's Son Slams Govt

As Rajasthan's Gurjar community staged a massive protest at Bharatpur, demanding a 5% reservation on Saturday, there appears a rift in Congress over the issue. Bharatpur- which is the home of Sachin Pilot camp MLA - Vishvendra Singh, saw a massive 'Mahapanchayat' headed by Colonel amid heavy police deployment and internet services snapped across the district. The Bharatpur MLA's son Anirudh Singh said that the 'state government was over-promising and not delivering'.

internet services snapped in Rajasthan district ahead of Gujjar Mahapanchayat

Bharatpur Mahapanchayat gives ultimatum

Speaking to Republic TV, Anirudh said, "I have been in India for 2 years and this is the first Mahapanchayat held by Colonel in Bharatpur. My family has served the people of Bharatpur for 15 generations and hence it is my privilege to welcome him here. We are in the world's largest democracy, why has the government snapped data services, barricaded the area? My father was part of a panel that was analysing the demands of the (Gujjar) community before he was removed. He felt that the government was over-promising and cannot deliver, that has only happened."

He added, "As Bharatpur's MLA my father will do everything to make everyone comfortable in Bharatpur. We will help them through our NGOs to accommodate Colonel and others in Bharatpur as long as the protest goes on. I cannot comment on what steps will be taken as I am not in the government." On Friday, the district administration suspended 2G/3G/4G data internet services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms (except voice call) in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar, and Rupwas of Bharatpur districts, in preparation of the Mahapanchayat till October 17 midnight.

Rajasthan cabinet allows 5% MBC reservation in judicial services amid Pilot rebellion

Protest suspended till Nov 1

Sources state that after the 'Mahapanchayat', the community leaders have given the Gehlot government an ultimatum till November 1, staying their protest till date. The leaders have decided that if the state government does not meet their demands, their protest will commence on November 1. Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had threatened to revive the 'rail roko' if the central government did not offer constitutional protection to 5 per cent reservation given to the five more Backward Classes (MBCs) including Gujjars in Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot hints at a truce, says 'Will forgive Sachin Pilot if High Command says so'

Gurjar Reservation in Rajasthan

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 percent reservation for the community. With the passage of this bill, five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC (Most Backward Classes). While the bill was challenged, in April 2019, the Supreme Court refused to stay the reservation saying that it won't interfere in the interim order of the High Court.

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI. Previously, the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had passed a bill granting 5% reservation to the community in 2008, but was stayed by the Rajasthan High Court. In another attempt in 2016, the BJP government reportedly raised the OBC quota from 21 percent to 26 percent, granting the additional 5 percent to Gujjars, but was struck down by the high court on grounds of breaching the 50 percent ceiling for reservation.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 74,32,680; active cases drop below 8 lakhs