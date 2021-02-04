Gurnam Singh Chaduni Accuses Rakesh Tikait Of 'selling Out' Farmers' Agitation Movement

After the country witnessed violence on Republic Day in Delhi, now a rift between farmer organisations has also come to light. Bharatiya Kisan Union Chaduni leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has accused Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), of selling out the farmer protest movement.

On Thursday, Chaduni released a video and alleged in his statement that Tikait is sitting in the lap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He thanked the farmers for taking forward the peasant movement. He claimed that some farmer organizations are trying to sell the farmers' movement to the government and are saying that the government should do whatever it wants to talk to them.

"I thank all the farmer brothers who are taking forward the peasant movement. But there have been talks of some farmer organisations who are trying to sell this movement to the government. This is a strict instruction that whatever government wants to talk can directly talk to us and that will only be valid. Government is trying to break the movement. I request to the organizations that are going to talk to the government that they should take pity on these farmers and do not sell to them", said Chadhuni.

Chaduni accuses Tikait

Chaduni further added that many farmer organizations are selling their organization for their personal benefit. Now Tikait is also describing the protest as his own movement when he is with BJP. He also claimed that Tikait had registered two cases against him.

"Many farmer organizations are selling the movement for their personal benefit, now Tikait is also calling the farmers protest as his own movement. While he himself is sitting in BJP's lap so is BKU's Haryana state president. Tikait has filed two cases against me. I support farmer protest and would advise farmers to not sell this movement and stay alert", he stated.

He urged the farmers, 'do not get caught in any conspiracy of the government until they make a pact with the agitating farmers' and requested to share his video to create awareness.

