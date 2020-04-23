Journalist Gurumurthy Slams 'intolerant' Cong Over Attack On Arnab; Urges Media To Unite

Following the shocking attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night, veteran journalist and RSS Ideologue Gurumurthy condemned Congress for the attack, asserting that the party has been exposed.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gurumurthy said that Congress was never a tolerant party and cited his own experience when Rajiv Gandhi was in power.

"Congress was never a tolerant party. After Indira Gandhi declared emergency. Even when Rajiv Gandhi came into power and we took over the corruption issues, we were put through the same assault. I was arrested by the CBI at midnight," said Gurumurthy.

Furthermore, the RSS ideologue urged the media fraternity to come forward in support despite the differences.

"Now Congress is exposed by this assault on Arnab Goswami because he had taken on the Congress chief. The entire media has to come together, without any difference. The media is having a wishy-washy stand, it is not good for the country. I think the judiciary will protect him and he will continue to carry on his work. My advice would be to immediately move to the Supreme Court," he said.

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

The FIR that has been filed, however, has been egregiously watered down and has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache who is an undersigned in the complaint, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

