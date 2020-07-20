Guv Dhankar Meets Amit Shah In Delhi, Says Bengal State Government Is On 'cliff Edge'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar flew to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as Dhanker wanted to discuss the "worrisome situation" in the state with Amit Shah. The Bengal Governor termed the situation of the state Government to be on the 'Cliff edge'.

Jagdeep Dhankhar discussed several issues of the state of West Bengal in his hour-long meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the laters residence in Delhi.

As per his oath under Article 159 of the Constitution, the Governor stated that he was obligated to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that he will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of West Bengal. According to Dhankhar ‘the governance in the state has been the cause of concern and worry for about a year.’

"Non-responsive stance of the Government is most unfortunate. Efforts at my end to secure affirmative stance of the Government have unfortunately not fructified” asserted Dhankhar in his statement, post-meeting with Shah.

Speaking on law and order, Dhankar showed his displeasure on the situation in Bengal, which he termed 'deteriorating'.

"Worrisome and dangerously deteriorating law and order situation targeting political opponents and highly partisan role of the police was also discussed. The role of police leaves much to be desired and focused that it was high time exemplary action was taken against senior police officials who act in disregard of the conduct rules." said Dhankar.

Dhankar was appointed Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and since then, has been at extreme loggerheads with the Bengal Government, the Trinamool Congress, and the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

