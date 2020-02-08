'Won't Cross Line But Will Step In When Constitution Is Disobeyed', Says WB Guv Dhankar

All speculations were laid to rest on whether the Governor of West Bengal would stick to his Bengal Cabinet-approved speech or not, when Governor Jagdeep Dhankar read the exact speech in the opening session of the budget in West Bengal Assembly on Friday.

"There were speculations all around but I have been saying consistently, for the last six months I have been here. I would never ever cross the Lakshman Rekha defined for me by the constitution of India", said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday citing that he would always protect the Constitution before anything.

Massive speculations arose when Governor Dhankar had stated that he was sent a draft speech by Bengal Cabinet and he had his own points as well to add, which were in his Constitutional rights.

The Governor who a day before the start of the budget session stated that he would never cross his "Lakshman Rekha", said, "The government sent a draft to me. I received that address. I had some critical comments to make. I made my critical comments in writing to the government on February 6. The critical comments were with the respect to law and order situation, with respect to the state of universities, education, the role of bureaucrats, utilisation of public funds and several other aspects. I am sure the government will focus on my inputs with an idea to interact with me whether I was right or wrong. I will learn from this".

'I would do whatever I can to protect Constitution'

Hopeful that he was sure now that the state government would have known beyond any doubt that a Governor would never go against the Constitution, he said, "I would do whatever I can to protect the Indian Constitution. I would try that others should get my indications. For all of us the Indian Constitution should be the greatest religion. It would be our pride to work according to the Constitution. If there will be disobeying of the constitution then that will be the time when Governor will step in".

