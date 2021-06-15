'Guv Dhankar Trying To Show Israel & Palestine Type Of Situation In Bengal': TMC Hits Back

After Governor Jagdeep Dhankar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 'silence' on the violence prevailing post-poll, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday came forward to assert that he, in an unprecedented manner, has been launching tirades in the form of 'venomous' and 'baseless' comments, against the state government daily and is trying to portray that a 'war' is going on in the state like that between Palestine and Israel.

TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, "The governor is making venomous and baseless comments against the state government like a spokesperson of the BJP. He is trying to convey a view that as if a war is going on in Bengal like that in Palestine and Israel."

Pointing out that it is part of a "specific plan", the TMC MP told reporters that the governor is attempting to create a "make-believe situation" depicting that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. He further alleged, that the BJP government the Centre is "conspiring" against the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal since the saffron party could not win the assembly elections in the state.

Governor Dhankar writes to CM Mamata Banerjee on her silence on post-poll bloodshed

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee outlining her silence on post-poll violence. “With a heavy heart, I am constrained to observe your continued silence and inaction over the post-poll retributive bloodshed, violation of human rights, outrageous assault on the dignity of women, wanton destruction of property, perpetuation of untold miseries on political opponents-worst since independence and it ill augurs for democracy," Governor Dhankar said in the letter.

He added, "In spite of your attention having been drawn to the enormity of the situation, a huge exodus of people in search of cover for life and destruction of property worth crore, there has only been stunning silence at your end and you did not deem it necessary to even deliberate this grave human tragedy in any of the cabinet meetings so far.

Governor Dhankar concluded the letter urging CM Mamata Banerjee to deliberate the issue of post-poll retributive violence in the cabinet and take all steps to restore law order in the state. "I am sure you will accord priority to this," he wrote. The update comes a day after West Bengal's BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum over the post-poll law & order situation in the state.

While briefing the media persons, Dhankhar said, "50 MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Dhankhar is set to visit New Delhi on June 16. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi late evening on June 15 and return to Kolkata on June 18.

(Credit-PTI)