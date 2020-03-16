The Debate
WB Governor Exudes Confidence In SEC For Peaceful Civic Polls; Aims To Set An Example

Politics

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday spoke about the upcoming civic polls and hoped that the state will become a role model for elections

West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stated that the State Election Commission (SEC) would take measures to ensure fair and peaceful civic elections in the state. Dhankhar also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his confidence in the State Election Commission taking an appropriate call on civic election dates. The Governor also shared pictures of his letter to the State Election Commissioner, Saurabh Kumar Das, on March 12, urging for fair and peaceful civil polls in the state.

In his letter, the West Bengal Governor said, "this is further to the meeting with the undersigned on February 27, 2020, as regards ensuring upcoming civic polls to be peaceful, orderly and fair."

READ | West Bengal poll panel calls all-party meeting on Mar 16 over civic elections

West Bengal Governor calls for peaceful polls

He also stated that the State Election Commission is 'constitutionally invested' with the concerned authorities from the Election Commission of India. "In such a situation all timely steps be taken for securing peaceful polls. The earlier background in 2013 and 2018 had several worrisome aspects and polls then were marred by violence and the democratic fabric was tainted," he said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar also requested the State Election Commissioner to take a timely call and decide on the assistance needed by additional forces other than police. He further stated that the same would receive the highest priority and consideration.

READ | West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets HM Amit Shah

"The State Election Commission must take all steps to dispel fears and impressions that it is an extension of the Government and must engage in effective dialogue with all stakeholders with an open mind, including on fixing dates for polls," he added.

The Governor also urged the authorities to work in the direction where West Bengal can become a role model for the elections. The civic polls will be held in 110 municipalities.

READ | Former aide Mukul Roy calls West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "unwise"

READ | 'Violence is against Democracy': West Bengal Guv, CM unite to slam hate speech in State

(With inputs from ANI) 

