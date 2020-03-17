Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Writes To CM Banerjee, Speaks Of Combined Effort To Tackle Situation

The outbreak of COVID-19 has kept both Central and state governments on its toes with everyone trying their best to take precautionary measures to control the nationwide situation. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced multiple directives for her State to tackle the situation. On Tuesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar wrote to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeking details about how the State is preparing to combat Coronavirus.

'Urge people to abide by advisories'

The Governor tweeted, "Have urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to update me on the status of preparation to deal with Coronavirus. Also urge the people to abide by the advisories and take precautions."

READ | Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Move To Self-quarantine At Australia Home

The letter that the Governor shared on Twitter also spoke of Mamata's directive of making a fund worth Rs 200 crore to tackle the situation. “I find from media reports that several steps have been initiated in the public interest by the State Government, including the creation of a fund of Rs 200 crores to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. Certain precautionary measures have also reportedly been taken so as to ensure containment of the Coronavirus pandemic," wrote Dhankar.

READ | Air India Pilot Unions Appeal To Aviation Min Seeking Urgent Aid Amid Inconsistent Wages

The Governor laid emphasis on public awareness in the letter. He stated that a fundamental aspect to be attended in such a situation is to generate awareness. He also spoke for the need to work in synergy and create a climate of working in togetherness. He said, "I am sure all concerned in the health sector as also the NGOs, are also coming forward to participate wholesomely. In the aforesaid situation, I will greatly appreciate if an updated appraisal is effected at my end at the earliest.”

READ | Donald Trump Makes Racist Coronavirus Reference, Even After China's "Wuhan Virus" Umbrage

The letter came a day after CM Banerjee announced the shut down of all public and private educational institutions till the 15th of April and shut down of theatres and auditoriums till the 31st of this month. Although no cases have been reported in Bengal, the Govt isn't taking the precautions lightly.

READ | Smriti Irani Hails 'Unsung Heroes Of Coronavirus'; Updates On Work Done By 'Team Amethi'