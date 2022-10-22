Guv Purohit Claims VC Post Sold For ₹40-50cr In Tamil Nadu Amid Faceoff With Mann Govt

In a big claim, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit stirred controversy by claiming that the post of vice-chancellor in Tamil Nadu was “sold for Rs 40-50 crore”. He further shared that his experience in the state during his tenure was not pleasant. Notably, Purohit's statement came amid the ongoing tussle with the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the working of universities in the state.

“I was Tamil Nadu Governor for four years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the vice-chancellor's post was sold for Rs 40-50 crore,” the Punjab Governor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accusing the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government of selling the post of vice-chancellor, Purohit refused the Punjab government’s claims that he is interfering in the working of universities in Punjab. Further clearing his role on the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Ludhiana’s Punjab Agriculture University Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Purohit claimed that he was “appointed illegally”.

Punjab Governor answers state govt’s allegations

Giving lessons to the Punjab government on how work should be done, Purohit said, “I appointed 27 VCs of universities in Tamil Nadu as per law when I was Governor there. They (Punjab government) should learn from me how work happens. I don’t even know who is capable and not capable in Punjab. I see to it that education improves."

“The Punjab government is saying that the Governor is interfering in the working of universities. The powers to take decisions vest with Governor as a chancellor. Actually, the state government cannot interfere in matters of universities. The government sent a letter for VC's extension thrice. If the Governor has no role in appointment, then how can he have a role in giving extension?” he questioned.

Punjab CM accuses Governor of 'interfering'

Just two days after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked to remove the Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on October 20 accused him of regularly "interfering" in the functioning of the state government. Purohit on October 18 asked Mann to remove Satbir Singh Gosal from the post of vice-chancellor, claiming that he was appointed without following University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and the approval of the Chancellor.

Following this, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Governor and said that Gosal’s appointment was made as per the law. He also mentioned how the Governor withdrew the approval for convening an Assembly session last month and declined to clear the appointment of noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.