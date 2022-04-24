Last Updated:

Guwahati Municipal Polls: BJP Emerges Victorious; PM Modi Hails Voters' Mandate

Voting for the 57 seats out of 60 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections was held earlier on April 22 and voting counting began on Sunday.

While the counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections is presently underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are comfortably leading in 58 seats further sweeping the poll results with a majority. Overwhelmed over the support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to Twitter to thank the people of Guwahati for giving a resounding mandate to the BJP and further blessing the hard work done by the state government under the leadership of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

PM Modi thanks citizens as BJP sweeps Guwahati civic polls 

He also thanked all the BJP workers for their hard work. 

In addition to that, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also thanked the people of Guwahati for their unwavering support of the BJP. Reacting to the poll trends as it shows the BJP winning, the chief minister further said, "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP & its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls."

Apart from that, BJP national president JP Nadda also took to the micro-blogging platform and said, "My gratitude to the people of Guwahati for the immense faith in our party's vision. This win is another testament to the undying faith of the people in the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji."

BJP leads in GMC Election Results

As the trends already suggest a major victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, party workers are already in a celebration mood as many can be seen dancing on the streets to celebrate the big win. As per the latest update, out of the total 60 wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), BJP has bagged 52 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has won 6 seats. On the other hand, both AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad have managed to take one seat each. 

Voting for the 57 seats out of 60 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections was held earlier on April 22 while BJP had already won the other three seats unopposed. Around 52.80% voter turnout was recorded on the polling day. Following this, the vote counting began on Sunday morning at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati from 8 am.

