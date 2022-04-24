Guwahati Municipal Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Wins In 58 Wards Out Of 60

As the counting in the Guwahati Municipal polls is underway, BJP has taken an unassailed lead by winning 58 wards and ally AGP has won four seats. "BJP+ has won in 58 wards while its ally AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad won in one each," informed an official.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Assam for giving BJP and its allies a huge victory in the GMC election. He further added that the triumph reflects the faith in the development journey that Assam has undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP & its allies a historic win in GMC Elections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi." Sarma wrote on Twitter.

I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections.



With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.@JPNadda @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/AWZ5mqIhc3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 24, 2022

Congress had contested 54 seats, the most by a political party followed by BJP on 50 seats, AAP on 39 and Assam Jatiya Parishad on 25 seats. AGP fielded its candidates from 7 seats, as per the seat-sharing agreement with ally BJP.

The counting of votes for the GMC commenced at 8 am at the Moniran Dewan Trade Centre. The voting for the 60-seat GMC took place on April 22, however, the voting was held on 57 out of the 60 wards, as BJP had won the other three wards unopposed. The overall counting recorded for the polls was 52.80%.

BJP emerges as single largest party in the Guwahati Municipal polls

With BJP winning in 28 wards as the counting is still underway, BJP ward no 16 candidate Pramod Swami told ANI that on the back of the development works carried out by the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, he was confident of winning the election. "Here is already a double engine government and BJP will get full votes as the people of Assam have trust in Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works that have been done under his leadership," Swami said.

Another BJP candidate from ward 55, Manoj Kumar Nath was confident enough of winning all the wards, as people have trust in the development works done by the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. "I have full faith that BJP will win all the 57 wards. The Chief Minister has done a lot for the people of Assam and they have their trust in him,"

However, Congress, levelling corruption allegations against BJP, stated that the people of Assam will give a fitting answer to the corrupt government in the state. "Out of the 60, you need 30-32 votes to form the government, the Indian National Congress will get its majority. We are going to form the GMC," a Congress leader said, reported ANI.