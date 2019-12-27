GVL Narasimha Rao: Rahul Gandhi Is Leading A "fake Gang, Spreading Lies"

BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao hit out at the opposition leaders for "lying to create panic and insecurities among the minorities". He slammed Rahul Gandhi calling him a "fake" leader who is leading a "fake gang", spreading lies about CAA. Shutting the allegations that NPR is being done with an ulterior motive, Rao stated that NPR has been going on since 2010, which began since Congress was in power. He also explained that there are only 6 detention centres, all located in Assam from the time when Assam Accord came to place.