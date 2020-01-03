Remove Thackeray : GVL Rao Attacks Uddhav Over Silence On Congress' Anti-Savarkar Book

BJP's National spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for ignoring Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit on Friday evening. He said that the Maharashtra CM is a blot to the legacy of his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

Thackeray walks off

On Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not only refused to meet Veer Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit but also kept him waiting for nearly 50 minutes in the Mantralaya. This comes amid Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of Congress publishing a booklet containing derogatory references about Veer Savarkar.

Rao said that this is a big insult to a freedom fighter as well as the legacy of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I think it is very clear that he has compromised his ideology and support for great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar for the sake of retaining his party post as Chief Minister. He has only been asking his party colleagues to comment on Veer Savarkar in defence but has himself not uttered a word. He has changed his tribe and now wears the pseudo-secular clothes of the Congress party. This is a blot on the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray would do a great service to the legacy of his father if he drops 'Thackeray' from his name."

Rao also said that the Congress party should apologise. "Even the Congress leadership needs to apologise - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi must apologise for the low level of discourse printed in their party's booklets. If they do not do it, then they are doing great harm to the political culture of the country."

After he was snubbed, Ranjit spoke to the media and said, “For the whole day, I tried to get an appointment with the CM, but his office didn’t respond. They were not taking my phone calls. We left several messages but we didn’t get any reply back. So, I went to Mantralaya. I thought that the CM will at least give me one minute. He himself says that he is the follower of Veer Savarkar. Because yesterday the allegations were so dastardly that I thought that he will give me at least a minute. I wanted to make a demand that the government should take action against the culprits. But unfortunately, I was made to wait there for 40-50 minutes and I came to know that the CM has already left. So I just gave my letter to the office and now, I am out.”

