BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi On Montek Ahluwalia's 'resignation' Disclosure About Manmohan Singh

After the big revelation wherein Montek Singh Ahluwalia disclosed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asked him if he should resign following Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing episode of 2013, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao stated that this was yet another example of Rahul Gandhi insulting the nation and the country's then Prime Minister.

Former deputy chairman of the now-defunct Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia revealed that after the Rahul Gandhi ordinance-trashing episode of 2013, Singh had asked him (Ahluwalia) if he should tender his resignation over the high embarrassment.

"This entire incident of Montek Singh Ahluwalia is another example of Dr Manmohan Singh's helplessness. At that time Rahul Gandhi's act of trashing the ordinance was not only an insult to the country but an insult to the country's Prime Minister, he made a joke of the country's cabinet, a joke of the country's population. He (Manmohan Singh) did not need to ask, if he had the self-respect, he should have simply tendered in his resignation," said GVL Narasimha Rao.

In a major embarrassment to his own government, Rahul had denounced the controversial ordinance brought by the UPA dispensation to negate a Supreme Court verdict on convicted lawmakers. He had termed it as "complete nonsense" that should be "torn up and thrown away". Ahluwalia said that he told Singh, who was then on a visit to the US, that he did not think a resignation on this issue was appropriate.

(With Agency Inputs)