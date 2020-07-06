Congress Nominated Him So Why Doesn't Rahul Gandhi Attend Defence Committee Meetings?: BJP

The BJP on Monday questioned the constant absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence asking him why he chooses to skip the Committee meetings and relentlessly insults the armed forces instead.

"Rahul Gandhi questions the armed forces, demoralises their bravery and valour. I want Congress to answer. Why then is he absent in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Defence of which he is a member? Why in 11 meetings has he never once made time and come? Does he only attend commission meetings instead of committee meetings?" questioned BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao in a press conference.

'We demand an explanation'

"We demand an explanation from Rahul Gandhi as to why he chose to be absent from all the meetings. He and his party have nominated him as a member of this Committee which deals with all matters pertaining to defence and armed forces. Rahul Gandhi chooses not to attend any of these meetings. He chose to not attend a field visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh which proved to be a very important visit for the committee. He must apologize to the Armed Forces, must apologise to the people of the country, he has ignored his responsibilities as a member of the parliament and as a committee member," added GVL.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda had slammed Rahul Gandhi for missing the meetings of Standing Committee on Defence. Taking a dig at the dynastic tradition that Congress has been reeling under since decades, and the alleged corruption involved during the Bofors procurement, Nadda said, "committees don't matter, only commissions do" for Congress.

This accusation by the BJP comes amid the Congress party's incessant efforts to insult the armed forces of the country and question the PM's decisions on the sensitive LAC standoff. Rahul Gandhi has been particularly vocal regarding his attacks on the PM accusing him of 'surrendering to China' and 'lying to the people'. A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament.

