Gyanvapi Mosque Case 'above The Realms Of Politics, An Issue Of Faith': Devendra Fadnavis

Stressing the importance of the judiciary, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said the Gyanvapi Mosque issue shouldn't be seen from the lens of politics as it's a matter of faith to be resolved under the rule of law. He was commenting on the petition filed in the Varanasi sessions court by five women demanding the right to perform daily rituals in the precincts of the Shringar Gauri temple, which falls under the Gyanvapi Mosque in the Kash Vishwanath complex.

"We don't think about the political ramifications of the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. It's an issue of faith and goes beyond the realms of politics. The judiciary's involvement in solving this issue is also an important aspect. The court commissioner was appointed to conduct the survey and the report will be submitted soon so it wouldn't be appropriate to discuss the issue when it is subjudice, but the generally accepted truth is Aurangzeb had destroyed the temples," Devendra Fadanvis stated.

Conclusive evidence of temple inside Gyanvapi Mosque: Petitioner Sohan Lal Arya

Meanwhile, in a recent development the suspended court commissioner, Ajay Kumar Mishra speaking exclusively to Republic TV summarised his survey report findings and said, "We saw Shringar Gauri place which is not accessible for the devotees to offer prayers. People pray at the door." He added that the western side of the temple has carvings of Hindu Gods and no mosque has such a pattern.

It's important to mention that the Varanasi sessions court had ordered the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque after it had to be withdrawn due to vehement opposition. After the survey was completed the Hindu side claimed conclusive evidence of Hindu idols found at the location. The petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered much more material than their initial expectations. On this occasion, he hinted that they would move the court seeking a survey on the western wall of the mosque.

SC to continue hearing on Gyanvapi on May 20

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the Gyanvapi case on May 19 and said it will take up the case on Friday, May 20, after the Hindu side had asked for more time to make their submissions. The court will also hear the plea of the mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The SC has asked the Varanasi sessions court to be on status-quo until May 20.

(Image: PTI/ANI)