Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Congress Claims BJP Creating 'Ayodhya-like Dispute' For Politics

The Shringar Gauri Temple-Gyanvapi mosque survey has erupted into a political face-off between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), AIMIM, and the Congress. With the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the mosque complex, the Congress has lashed out at the BJP accusing it of giving birth to an 'Ayodhya-like dispute' for political mileage.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari claimed that with inflation and unemployment skyrocketing, BJP was looking to win elections through 'politicizing' places of worship.

"The BJP's condition after the Ayodhya verdict of the SC is in a dire state. They can't fight the elections on inflation, unemployment, or claims of ache din, and China has encroached on our land. So now they are looking to build another Ayodhya-like dispute. Gyanvapi and Kashi, people go to both places to worship but BJP is trying to politicize this. The people of Kashi will reject this attempt," said Pramod Tiwari.

Senior advocate and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi also opined on the matter, rebuking the threats being made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "In every case decided by the court, one party wins and the other loses, but it doesn't mean you start making threats. Owaisi lambasts the court survey order, then he calls it a path for bloodshed, this is not the word you use for the court judgment," he said.

"Everybody has to respect the court and accept the judgment. There are avenues beyond the order where you can again contest, but you can't threaten the court," the senior leader added.

Gyanvapi mosque row

The Varanasi court on April 8 directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises of the complex, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. The order is based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea which has contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone.

Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, the plea has stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place is not applicable to this suit, he has contended.

In the thick of the controversy, Republic TV also spoke to an expert on the ground who detailed the transition of the area through pictures back from the 16th century. The photos of the transition are expected to be presented before the court for further analysis.

"You can clearly see in this photo from the 16th century how our temple was demolished under the direction of Aurangzeb. In this from 1970, you can see how a masjid (the white part) was joined to our temple which was already there. There is no foundation of the masjid, it is joined onto our temple," he said, showing a set of images.