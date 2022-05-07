Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Owaisi Lambasts Court's Survey Order; 'opening Path For Bloodshed'

On Saturday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to Owaisi, this was a violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Asaduddin Owaisi added, "SC in Ayodhya judgment had said the Act protects 'secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution'. Unfortunate that the Court is blatantly defying the SC. By this order, the Court is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of 1980s-1990s."

Varanasi‘s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order dated April 26 came on a plea seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. In pursuance of this, a team of lawyers and opposing legal parties led by Ajay Kumar- the court-appointed advocate commissioner commenced the survey on May 6.

Gyanvapi mosque row

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Temple premises. On April 8, 2021, a Varanasi court directed an archaeological survey at this place of worship. This came on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea who contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2000 years ago, he claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669.

The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. He also maintained that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was not applicable to this suit. Moreover, Rastogi cited the outcome of the Ayodhya land dispute to highlight that the issue can be resolved with the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India. On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had pleaded that the situation as it was on August 15, 1947, should continue. The Allahabad High Court on September 9, 2021, stayed the survey order.