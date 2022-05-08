Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Owaisi Says Survey Violates Law, Slams BJP For 'reigniting Hatred'

Amid the Shringar Gauri Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid row, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Varanasi Court's order to survey the complex is against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Owaisi asserted that it was the 'constitutional duty' of the Centre to inform the court that their order was against the Act, and alleged that the BJP-run government was instead trying to 'reignite the atmosphere of hatred'.

"Modi's government and BJP's government in UP needed to go to court and inform them that the Parliament has passed Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Under this, religious structures, be it a mandir, masjid, Jain temples, or those belonging to Sikhs and Christians, you can not disturb them. When the civil title judgment in the Babri case came, the Places of Worship Act was joined with the basic structure of the Constitution. So this was the constitutional duty of the government to tell the court that you are doing something wrong," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

"But since you always play politics of hate, you did not. You have to inform us whether you believe in the Places of Worship Act. It is the BJP and Sangh Parivar that is trying to reignite the atmosphere of hatred. India lost so much, do you want to start it again? The Prime Minister and Home Minister need to answer if their government is committed to the Places of Worship Act or not," he added.

Gyanvapi mosque row

The Varanasi court on April 8 directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises of the complex, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. The order is based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea which has contended that the entire premises belonged to the temple alone.

Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, the plea has stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place is not applicable to this suit, Rastogi has contended.