Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict: AIUDF Says 'Politically-driven Mandir-Masjid Fight Must End'

After the Varanasi Sessions Court gave the green light for the survey inside the Gyanvapi Mosque, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal listed many other dreams for India, like making it a Trillion dollar economy and suggested that it would only be possible once the country moves over 'Mandir-Masjid fight'. Speaking to Republic, Ajmal said that the fight over 'Mandir-Masjid' was not religious, but 'politically-driven'.

"The issue of Babri Masjid was also political and Gyanvapi Masjid is also political...I had told earlier that once Babri Masjid is demolished they will go after the Gyanvapi Masjid. They did that, their nature is such...because they are not being given votes on employment these days, the economy of the country is turning from bad to worse but they are not concerned about that.

They want to get the states under them, and what is better than Uttar Pradesh...But the question is what next? Till when are they going to continue with the fight of Mandir and Masjid. The youth of the country is fed-up because they neither go to the Mandir nor the Masjid. The old will die, and it will all end."

Secular people of the country are watching

Blaming the Prime Minister-led Modi government for getting the whole of India under his name, Ajmal said, "What is Taj Mahal, and Lal Quila...We, Muslims have a lot of patience, we are seeing it all. Also, 85-90 per cent of secular people in the country are watching. One day their anger will be uncontrollable and that day they will find it difficult to manage."

Gyanvapi verdict

The case pertains to a petition filed by a number of women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since time immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day.

Subsequently, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee moved the court seeking the replacement of Mishra as the court commissioner citing that he was acting in a biased manner as he tried to get the videography done inside the Mosque without orders.

After the hearing in the Gyanvapi case concluded, Republic Media Network accessed the copy of the court's order. In the order pronounced, it has been said that the survey in the Mosque will continue, and that too by Mishra. The Judge, in the order, has directed that from 8:00 to 12:00 PM every day, Mishra is allowed to go and conduct the survey.

He has also been allowed to take photographs and videographs in the marked places, and has been asked to submit the final report by May 17, the date of the next hearing.