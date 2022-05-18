Gyanvapi Row: BJP MP Censures Mayawati's 'instigating Sentiments' Remark; 'Need The Truth'

BJP MP Harnath Singh slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati's remarks on the Gyanvapi row and said that the only objective behind the case is that the truth should come to the fore. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati earlier in the day said that the sentiments of the people are being stoked by raking up issues like Gyanvapi, Taj Mahal, Mathura and other places.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Mayawati stated, "Years after independence, the manner in which religious sentiments of people are being instigated as part of a conspiracy, under the pretext of Gyanvapi, Mathura, Taj Mahal, and other places, will not strengthen the country. The BJP needs to take note of it.''

In response, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh levelled a counter-allegation against both SP and BSP and said,

"The Opposition has created a gap between the Hindus and Muslims, especially in Uttar Pradesh whether it be Mayawati or Akhilesh Yadav. These people are responsible for dividing people in name of religion for the sake of votes," he said, and further accused both the parties of stooping to any low to get the votes of any community. He said, "It is their job to speak contrary to public sentiment."

BJP MP Harnath Singh respects SC's judgement

When asked about the order of the Supreme Court to protect and thus seal the Shivling discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution Pond) in the Gyanvapi complex, BJP MP Singh said that the decision of the court should be respected and the truth should be revealed.

Meanwhile, the SC on May 17 allowed the Muslims to enter the Mosque and offer prayers thereby overturning the Varanasi court order to allow only 20 Muslims to enter the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to pray inside the premises. The SC also ordered the place where the Shivling was found during the survey to be sealed.

BJP creating a rift in society by raking up Gyanvapi issue: Akhilesh Yadav

SP head Akhilesh Yadav on May 17 accused the BJP of raising such issues in order to divide the society on the lines of religion. BJP has a hate calendar to ignite such issues till the elections arrive, he said. Yadav further stated that BJP is mum when it comes to issues like rising inflation and unemployment, "Gynavapi-like incidents being deliberately stirred up by BJP itself or by their aides behind the veil. Fuel & food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answers on inflation & unemployment. BJP has a hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Gyanvapi Mosque survey: Muslim side disagrees with Shivling claims

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on May 18 stated he will reject the survey report to be submitted before the Varanasi local court on May 19. Owaisi also urged the court to stay the survey proceedings as well as the report as directed by the Varanasi court.

Moreover, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee joint secretary Syed Mohammad Yasin while speaking exclusively to Republic TV refuted the claims made by the Hindu side of the existence of the Kashi-Vishwanath temple from time immemorial and said that the Mosque existed much before the temple. He further stated it would be false to say that the Mosque was built after destroying the temple.

