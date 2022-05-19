Gyanvapi Row: BJP's Kavinder Gupta Says 'Muslims Should Accept Aurangzeb Was An Attacker'

Amid the Gyanvapi row, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated that the Muslim community has to accept that Aurangzeb was an attacker.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he stated that the Mughal emperors came to India, demolished multiple temples, and built mosques in thousand of places. The ex-J&K Deputy CM also claimed that signs of Sanatan culture have been found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The reality needs to be accepted by everyone in order to maintain brotherhood, he added.

Kavinder Gupta on Gyanvapi Mosque row

"The Muslim community will have to understand this and accept that Aurangzeb was just an attacker. When Mughal emperors came to India, they built mosques by demolishing temples. Not just one, but thousands of temples were demolished, this tells our history. For the same reason today, considering those attackers as their own, they do not want to accept the truth. No religion wants its history to be erased. Lord Rama, Shri Krishna, all these were are our ideals and no society or religion would want their ideals to be eradicated. The way the conditions have changed today, efforts are being made to rebuild the things which were destroyed by these attackers," Kavinder Gupta told Republic TV.

The BJP leader further added, "Hindu signs have been found and their traces are at many places, whether it is of trident (Trishul), damrun (drum) or lotus sign of Maa Lakshmi, all these signs are not only in this mosque but will be found across India, wherever we have this type of history. We need to accept reality, to maintain peace and brotherhood otherwise, it will create a divide."

Important findings in the Gyanvapi survey

Signs like lotus, Damru, Trishul and others were found inside the Mosque premises

The doors of the Tehkhana (cellar) were half-opened

Pan leaves flower, Temple bells, Swastik, Trishul inscriptions on the wall

4-4 ancient time pillars, 8 feet each in height on the cellar wall. The pillar had Kalash among other Hindu icons engraved. There was also an unclear inscription, in Hindi

In between these pillars, two modern-age pillars were constructed

A photograph of a Hindu deity on the wall

Newly-painted walls

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake-like (sheshnaag) shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

Row over Gyanvapi Mosque

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two shrines share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on the Mosque's outer walls. The survey, which was halted due to opposition from the Mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

As the survey resumed, the Varanasi Court directed the Court commissioner to submit the report by May 17. However, the report was not ready and the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has sought additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared, an official said. The court handed two days additional time to submit its report.

Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was a part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, was removed by the court for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides. The report comes as the Supreme Court adjourned the case pertaining to the survey on Thursday and said that it will take up the matter on May 20. The court will hear the plea of the Mosque committee opposing the survey on Friday at 3 PM.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD/PTI