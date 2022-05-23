Gyanvapi Row: Congress Leader Slams Ashok Gehlot Over 'Tamasha' Remark; 'Matter Of Faith'

Congress leader Pramod Krishnam on Monday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for terming the claim of a 'Shivling' found inside Gyanvapi Mosque complex as 'tamasha'. He called their remarks an attempt to show themselves more liberal.

"Be it SP leader Akhilesh Yadav or Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, 'Shivling' cannot be termed as 'Tamasha', this is a matter of faith. Unfortunately, some leaders of our party in an attempt to show themselves as more liberal are making fun of 'Shivling'," Krishnam said.

Stating that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself is a 'Shiv Bhakt', Krishnam said that 'Shivling' is a matter of faith. "Sanatan Dharma teaches respect for all religions but does not give permission to insult our own religion," Congress leader Pramod Krishnam added.

Gehlot calls Shivling claim 'tamasha'

On Wednesday, Ashok Gehlot had mocked the claims of 'Shivling' being found inside the Gyanvapi masjid and called it a drama or 'tamasha' to incite communal hatred.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading violence. "The BJP is creating a new tamasha (drama) in Varanasi...There must be some 100 places where such controversies are being stirred. For how long will you keep Hindu-Muslim fighting in the country? They have lived together for centuries and they have to live together for centuries," Gehlot had said.

Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision

The Varanasi district court on Monday heard the arguments in the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shingar case and reserved its decision until Tuesday. During the proceedings, the Muslim side raised the maintainability of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Varanasi Distinct Judge Dr AK Vishvesha also accepted the report prepared by ousted commissioner Ajay Mishra. Although Mishra was ousted from the case for alleged non-cooperation, advocate commissioner Vishal Singh stated that the former's report was eligible for submission.

The hearing began in Varanasi court after the Supreme Court transferred the case from civil judge to district judge while noting the "complexities and sensitivities involved in the matter" would require a "more senior and experienced hand".

A group of women had submitted a plea to pray before the Hindu gods' idols on the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall, which is located near the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple.