Gyanvapi Row: Petitioner Flays Gehlot Over 'tamasha' Barb; 'Stop Hurting Hindu Sentiments'

After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dubbed the Hindu side's claim in the Gyanvapi case a 'tamasha', petitioner Sohan Lal Arya asked to him stop hurting Hindu sentiments. Notably, Arya was the first person after the conclusion of the survey to say 'Baba Mil Gaye' hinting that a Shivling was found on the mosque premises. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he stressed that there was communal harmony in Varanasi and cautioned Gehlot against any attempt to vitiate the atmosphere. On this occasion, Arya also took a dig at the internal bickerings in the Congress party.

Sohan Lal Arya remarked, "I want to tell the successful Rajasthan CM Gehlot Ji that stop hurting Hindu sentiments just for Muslim votes. Let communal harmony persist. We have Ganga Jamuni culture in Kashi. The entire work of the court commission led by Vishal Singh and comprising plaintiffs and respondents was completed in harmony. Do not sow the poison. Gehlot Sahab, say whatever you like in your state but do not mock Hindus and religion. Give one statement against Islam if you have the guts."

"Control your language. Otherwise only God can save you if the Hindu community rises against you. This is not a tamasha but a display of our glorious heritage. People who feel this is a tamasha are watching the tamasha in their own party. The state and the country are watching it. The tamasha is of their family and the party. Do not interfere in our religion," he added. Another petitioner Laxmi Devi also disagreed with Gehlot. She told Republic TV, "It is not correct. How is this a tamasha? We are demanding the right to worship on the basis of religion".

Addressing the Azadi Gaurav Yatra of Congress Seva Dal in Jaipur earlier, Ashok Gehlot said, "What tamasha is happening in the country? The BJP is creating a new tamasha in Varanasi. It started yesterday on news channels, and on social media too. There must some 100 places where such controversies are being stirred. For how long will you keep Hindu-Muslim fighting in the country? They have lived together for centuries and they have to live together for centuries."

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Moreover, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter. A day earlier, an SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha refused to impose an immediate stay on the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey. While it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered, it clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances.