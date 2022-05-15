Gyanvapi Row: Salman Khurshid Upholds Places Of Worship Act; Opposes Varanasi Court Order

Standing firmly by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday stressed that no attempts should be made to alter the status of any place of worship. He was referring to a recent court order which permitted a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi.

A local court on May 12 rejected a petition opposing filming inside the mosque and ordered the completion of the task by May 17. The survey exercise was ordered following a plea by a group of women seeking permission to worship Hindu deities whose idols are located on the outer wall of the mosque.

The opposing side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which prohibits changing the status quo of any place of worship, as existed on August 15, 1947. The only exception to that Act was the Ayodhya verdict (2019), in which the Supreme Court gave the ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre land to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.

Referring to the law passed by the then UPA government, Salman Khurshid said, "(The Places of Worship Act) had been approved by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya Judgement itself. This was being very consciously done, keeping Ayodhya out of that legislation and ensuring that there will be total closure for all times to come, beyond the Ram Temple."

"That is why we brought in that legislation and we fully stand by that Legislature. We do not have any second thoughts," the senior Supreme Court advocate said further.

Earlier Congress MP P Chidambaram also iterated that no attempt should be made to change the status of any place of worship "as it would only lead to a huge conflict."

He said, "The Places of Worship (Act) was passed after deep consideration in Narasimha Rao's government. The only exception in that act was to the Ram Janmabhoomi. We believe that all other places of worship should remain in the status that they are and they are. We should not attempt to change the status of any place of worship. That will only lead to huge conflict and it is to avoid such conflict that the Narasimha Rao government passed the Places of Worship Act."

Row over Gyanvapi survey

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The present controversy pertains to a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi, whose idols are located on the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The petitioners contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, the Varanasi court ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Finally, on Thursday, the court ordered an uninterrupted continuation of the survey and directed the court commissioner to submit a report in this regard by May 17. On Saturday, 40% of the survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.