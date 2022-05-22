Gyanvapi Row: Shatrughan Sinha Avers 'Big Leaders Distracting People, Instigating Riots'

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo made remarks on the Gyanvapi row, another TMC leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha waded into the matter, stating that country's big leaders are bringing the topic of temple-mosque to distract people from the real issue.

Addressing a public gathering at Asansol on Saturday, May 21, the actor turned neta and former BJP leader, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Country's big leaders are distracting people from the real issues and that's why bringing the topic of Temple-Mosque. They are trying to instigate fights between people. Some people say that even riots are being instigated." Speaking about Gyanvapi and Mathura row, Sinha said, "What is happening in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura? It's happening when the condition of the country is not good." He lambasted the Central government for distracting people from real issues by bringing communal topics and adding further that when prices are rising in India, they are bringing issues like Gyanvapi.

Babul Supriyo on Gyanvapi row

Earlier that day Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo weighed in his opinion on the Gyanvapi survey, saying, "it'll ruin us irreparably." Taking on his Twitter handle, the TMC MLA from Ballygunge said that there could have been a Masjid inside a Temple or a Temple inside a Masjid and there could obviously be sentiments attached to it. "But what's happening? Courts entertaining case after Case! Can we keep reversing History in the name of Correcting Historical wrongs? It'll ruin us, irreparably," Supriyo added.

SC transfers Gyanvapi Mosque case to district judge

The Supreme Court bench headed by the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha on Friday, May 20, ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the District Judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid. The May 17 interim order for sealing the spot where the 'Shivling' was found, without impeding namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided, it ruled, asking for alternate arrangements to be made for wazu. The District Judge has been granted 8 weeks by the Supreme Court to preside over the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the second week of July.