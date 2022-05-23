Gyanvapi Row: VHP Slams Tauqeer Raza Over 'jail Bharo' Threat; 'need To Stop Backstabbing'

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi row, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated that attempts are being made to divide the nation on the basis of religion. While replying to Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder Tauqeer Raza's threats to start a "jail-bharo andolan:, Bansal said that Maulanas, Jihadi, and some Congress leaders have stepped out of their den but their threats would go in vain.

“Some Congress leaders, advocates of Jihadists and Maulanas have come out of their den. They are now raising voices and are giving threats of direct action. This is not 1946 and their agenda of dividing the nation on the basis of religion would never be fulfilled. Today, India has a powerful government and people are aware of the atrocities. Citizens know your truth. The ruling government is leading toward truth and implementing the same in the nation. If people will run away from the truth, they will see themselves running. If people try to neglect or stop the truth then the results would be serious,” Vinod Bansal told Republic Media Network.

The VHP national spokesperson Bansal added, “Every citizen of the nation should join the march toward truth as even they are Indians. They might have changed their religion but their ancestors walked on the path of truth. Congress leaders, Jihadists, and Fabbara gang people need to stop backstabbing, or else the government and citizens of the nation walking on the path of truth will not spare anyone. These people need to stop giving threats.”

काशी में सत्य का अन्वेषण क्या हुआ कांग्रेसी, सपाई, जिहादी व फब्बारा गैंग अचानक बिल से बाहर आ गई। अब वे डायरेक्ट एक्शन की धमकी देने लगे!

सावधान!! यह 1946 नहीं है। मजबूत लोकतंत्र, राष्ट्रवादी सरकार और जागरुक जनता है। लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से जवाब देना जानती है। — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) May 23, 2022

We will do jail-bharo andolan: Tauqeer Raza

Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza sparked a fresh row on Sunday after he drew a comparison between India and Sri Lanka, and claimed that the country was on the "edge of being bankrupt". Drawing the unfounded conclusion, Raza urged the Centre to work on tackling 'real issues', and not just 'Hindu-Muslim' controversies like the Gyanvapi dispute. He also threatened to start a 'jail-bharo andolan', if the Prime Minister did not meet his delegation.

"Our country is facing a situation like Sri Lanka. We are on the edge of becoming bankrupt. Government should focus on the real issues and not on Hindu-Muslims. We have requested the Prime Minister to meet our delegation. We will do jail-bharo andolan otherwise," threatened Tauqeer Raza.

The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party and its general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Important findings in the Gyanvapi survey

Signs like lotus, Damru, Trishul, and others were found inside the Mosque premises

The doors of the Tehkhana (cellar) were half-opened

Pan leaves, flower, Temple bells, Swastik, Trishul inscriptions on the wall

4-4 ancient time pillars, 8 feet each in height on the cellar wall. The pillar had Kalash among other Hindu icons engraved. There was also an unclear inscription, in Hindi

In between these pillars, two modern-age pillars were constructed

A photograph of a Hindu deity on the wall

Newly-painted walls

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake-like (sheshnaag) shapes, as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs, were seen on walls

SC transfers Gyanvapi Mosque case to district judge

The Supreme Court bench headed by the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha on Friday, May 20, ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the District Judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid. The May 17 interim order for sealing the spot where the 'Shivling' was found, without impeding namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided, it ruled, asking for alternate arrangements to be made for Wazu. The District Judge has been granted 8 weeks by the Supreme Court to preside over the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the second week of July.