As the Gyanvapi survey hearing is underway, the Hindu side has alleged that 'big evidence' is available to prove the existence of a Shivling inside the mosque. Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side told Republic TV that the evidence they have come across yesterday (May 16) says a lot about their claims.

Explaining the features of the alleged Shivling he recorded inside the mosque, Vishnu Jain stated, "83 feet distance recorded between Shivling and Nandi. The height of Shivling is 2.5 feet".

Stating that much evidence is available, he added, "The petitioners are happy but very sad to know how our Hindu god was kept inside".

Speaking of the next step, he mentioned, "Time will be given to both the parties to file objections. We will do further work after studying the report. The temple was, is, and will be forever".

While Jitendra Singh Bisen, President of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Singh said, "The wall that hid the Shivling must be brought down. The Masjid people tried their best to hide the evidence".

He further alleged that there are more Shivlings hidden in the basement. All the truth will come out once the report is submitted.

In another exclusive interview, Hindu Sena leader, Vishnu Gupta who has filed an intervention application in SC in the Gyanvapi case, told Republic TV that no facts favouring Muslim applicants are available.

Vishnu Gupta said, "I have filed an intervention that their application should not be heard as their only intention is to object to the survey".

While Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case who stated, "Baba mil gage", said, "Nandi's wait is over. We are fighting for this from 1984".

Explaining the finding of the Shivling, Sohan Arya stated, "As the water was removed, we found the Shivling. It was a big Shivling made of single stone".

He added that he will again appeal for an investigation of debris inside basements.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi Mosque case today

As the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, which was ordered by the local court, concluded on Monday, the Supreme Court will hear mosque management's appeal against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on May 17.

After one of the lawyers surveying the Gyanvapi mosque claimed that a Shivling was found in a well inside the premise, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people.

(Image: PTI)