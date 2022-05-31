Gyanvapi Survey: Hindu Side Advocate Slams Owaisi, Says He 'wants To Become Second Jinnah'

Amid the political row over the findings of the Gyanvapi survey, Hindu side advocates have now claimed that the Muslim side was misleading the case and cited circumstantial evidence from the survey to assert that the area was part of the temple complex centuries ago. Further, speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, advocate Hari Shankar Jain launched an attack on AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and stated that he was making wrong claims on the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

Speaking to Republic TV, Hindu side advocate Hari Shankar Jain reiterated his side’s claims. The advocate, while speaking about the Muslim side’s claims, slammed Owaisi and said, “What Owaisi is doing is very wrong. He wants to become the second Jinnah of India. But I want to tell him that a second Jinnah will not be born in India now.” He further added that the matter will be discussed and decided in court while reiterating that Owaisi’s statements were ‘irresponsible’.

'Muslim side is misleading': Hindu side advocate

Meanwhile, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain also spoke to Republic and said that the Shivling was clearly visible in the latest videos pertaining to the survey. He further added that the video evidence debunked the Muslim side's contention that a fountain was mistaken to be the Shivling. Jain said, “The Shivling is clearly visible in the video. Adv. Commissioner has also written in the Gyanvapi survey report. If it a fountain, so where is the water coming from,” the Hindu side advocate said while questioning the Muslim side’s claims.

“When we demanded a survey they opposed it. When we asked to open the inside wall of Wazukhana, they opposed it. When we demand that day-to-day hearings should happen, they opposed that too. The Muslim side doesn’t want to argue on merits in this case. We want them to argue on merits,” he said. “Muslim side’s intention was to fill the water in the whole area. So that no one could see what is there,” the advocate added.

Furthermore, Jain went on to mention other evidence found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex that supports the Hindu side’s claims. “Not only the Shivling, but much evidence was also found around it. We will prove everything in front of the court. They just want to mislead. I am continuously saying that there are Trishul, Sanskrit Shlokas, and Swastik symbols inside. It is written in the commission report,” he told Republic.

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.

In this order, it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21. Meanwhile, on May 26, the Varanasi District Court started hearing arguments on the maintainability aspect. A day earlier, it gave copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to 4 petitioners and adjourned the matter to July 4.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ANI