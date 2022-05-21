Gyanvapi Survey Row: VHP, Hindu Mahasabha Welcome Supreme Court's Order, Slams Owaisi

Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to transfer the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar stated that they agree with the decision of the SC, adding that they want the court to investigate the matter.

Speaking to ANI regarding the SC's order to transfer the Gyanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge, VHP President Alok Kumar said, "It is a complex issue and to understand such complexities, a senior and an experienced judge is required. We agree with it (SC's order). We want the court to investigate." Speaking on the ongoing debate over whether the structure found in the mosque's Wuzukhana is a Shivling or a fountain, Alok Kumar said, "We believe it is a Shivling. Since Nandi is looking at it, the Shivling is a part of the original temple. We will prove it in the court."

'Owaisi is speaking language of Aurangzeb & Jinnah': Swami Chakrapani Maharaj

President of Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj also reacted to the Supreme Court's order and stated that he is grateful to the apex court. Speaking to ANI, the Hindu Mahasabha supremo said, "I want to thank the honourable apex court for their order to transfer the case to the Varanasi district judge."

He further lambasted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on the Gyanvapi row and said, "Owaisi is speaking the language of Aurangzeb. He is speaking the language of Jinnah. He said that he won't let another Mosque go. We lost so many temples because of Aurangzeb. This is a fight for justice. In an ideological battle between the country vs foreign invaders, Owaisi is leading the Aurangzeb side, because Aurangzeb is not here. This is very unfortunate."

Furthering his tirade against Owaisi, Swami Chakrapani further added, "We suffered the partition of the country earlier, now we won't let anyone divide the country. Keep your ideology to yourself, Muslims won't support you. This fight is not between Hindus and Muslims."

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that the May 17 order for sealing the 'Shivling' area and access for namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided and thereafter for eight weeks.

The application filed by the petitioners under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC (maintainability) shall be decided on priority by the district judge on the transfer of the suit, it said and posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of July.