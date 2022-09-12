'Gyanvapi Verdict An Intermediate Step': Dr Subramanian Swamy Reveals the Next 'big Step'

In the Gyanvapi case, shortly after the Varanasi District Court dismissed a plea which challenged the maintainability of the Hindu side's suit seeking right to pray at the premises, senior BJP leader and former MP Dr Subramanian Swamy stated that the Jyotirling Temple must be brought back in Gyanvapi.

While speaking to Republic shortly after the verdict, the BJP leader said, "Despite a lot of denial from the Muslim leaders and thinkers, on whether a temple was present at the location or not, the court has now agreed to look at whether a temple was present there and also, if the devotees should be allowed, as of right now, to visit and pray in a particular part of the property."

"This is an intermediate step. The big step is the one that we are fighting for in the Supreme Court, that the mosque should be vacated and a Hindu temple should be built at the location, just like in the Ram Mandir case," Dr Swamy added.

"We are going to get the whole premises back, just like in the Ram Mandir case. The mosque must be removed and we must have the Jyotirling Temple back in Gyanvapi," Dr Swamy asserted.

Court holds plea for worship as maintainable

The Varanasi District Court dismissed a motion on Monday that questioned the maintainability of the Hindu side's suit, giving them a significant boost in the Gyanvapi issue. Judge AK Vishvesha of the Varanasi District Court ruled that the case brought by five Hindu women who wanted to be able to worship Hindu gods on the outside wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, can be heard further.

The court also disagreed with the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's claims that the Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act prevent the court from hearing the issue.

The Gyanvapi case

This case pertains to a petition seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, the court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.