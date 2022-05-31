Gynavapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Will Be Decided By 'courts & Constitution': JP Nadda

Stressing on BJP's stand on the contentious religious matters, party president JP Nadda on Monday said that the Gyanvapi mosque dispute in Varanasi and Krishna Janmabhoomi case will be decided by"courts and the Constitution". Responding to a question on whether reclaiming temples in Varanasi (Kashi) and Mathura was still on the BJP's agenda, Nadda said the party has always followed the mantra of "sabka sath, sabka vikas", and so they want to take everyone along with the aim of building a strong nation.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, JP Nadda said "Seva, sushasan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) are the souls of the dispensation".

Nadda was joined by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Anurag Thakur who released a theme song on the occasion, titled 'Modi govt architect of new India'. The song showcases the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi and offers a glimpse of the Krishna temple in Mathura.

Asked about the Gyanvyapi mosque issue, BJP President said, "We have always talked about the cultural development of the country. But these issues will be decided by courts and the Constitution...and the BJP will implement it in letter and spirit".

It is to be noted that lower courts are currently hearing multiple petitions on the disputes related to the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Krishna temple adjacent to the Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura.

BJP on implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Speaking of several BJP-ruled states announcing implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, Nadda said, "It is okay. They (states) are discussing it. As far as we are concerned, we have been saying that everyone must be treated equally. Our broad outline is justice to all, appeasement of none. This is our basic principle, we are working in accordance with it".

Providing details of the 8th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the BJP president said every party worker will spend 75 hours over 10 days on the eighth anniversary of the Modi government.

