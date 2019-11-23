Maharashtra: 'Had Met Sharad Pawar & Asked Him To Join NDA After Sena Exit' Reveals Ramdas

The President of the Republican Party of India and an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that he had earlier met Sharad Pawar and asked him to join NDA alliance after the Shiv Sena had exited it. Athawale also thanked Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar for their decision to ally with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media Athawale said, "We were confident that the Congress party won't give their support for government formation and automatically NCP-BJP will come together. The decision was taken all of a sudden last night and today Devendra Fadnavis has become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."

In his famous poetic style of saying things the RPI(A) leader, Ramdas Athawale said that

"BJP first broke off their alliance with Shiv Sena (lataka diya), then they mislead Congress (bhatka diya) and eventually took NCP with them (atka diya)".

READ | Maharashtra Govt LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Targets Ajit Pawar, As BJP-NCP Ally

'Modi and Pawar might have discussed govt formation along with farmer issue'

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena he said, "People of Maharashtra wanted BJP-Sena to form the government, but Shiv Sena was adamant in its demands. Now, they have lost the CM post as well as all other posts. BJP has taught Sena a lesson. Amidst the political uncertainty, Amit Shah had earlier said that everything will be ok, and now everything is ok." He also went ahead to call Amit Shah and Devendra Fandavis as the "Chanakyas".

"Three days ago Sharad Pawar met Narendra Modi over farmers' distress in Maharashtra. During the meeting PM Modi might have told Pawar that is necessary for his party to join NDA considering that Shiv Sena is quitting the biggest party. And this is what PM Modi and Sharad Pawar might have discussed before deciding to give such a big shock to the entire country. For this, I thank both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, " Athawale added.

'Sena took a U-turn'

Athawale further said, "I was in Delhi, I'm returning to Mumbai now. I don't know many details about the matter; however, I can say that whatever has happened has happened for the good. The people of Maharashtra have now got justice as BJP with120 seats had the mandate to form the government. Shiv Sena should have gone with BJP but they decided to take a u-turn. They even played along with the farmer issues. Shiv Sena is the reason behind late government formation in the state. So from the start, we were thinking to keep Shiv Sena on the side and start talks with NCP. So I met Sharad Pawar and had a discussion with him on this issue. I asked him to join the NDA. But he said BJP-Sena has the mandate and must come together, but even that did not happen. Sanjay Raut kept on saying that the CM will be from the Sena, now I don't know in what year they will have their CM."

READ | SHOCKER: 22 Shiv Sena MLAs Set To Break Away To Support BJP-led Maha Govt Say Sources

Lastly expressing his happiness he said, "I knew that the government will be formed by the BJP but never expected to happen all of a sudden. During the discussion on CMP between the Congress-NCP-Sena, I think NCP too wished Congress not to give their support. Now that Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the Deputy CM, Sharad Pawar, Ahmed Patel or Supriya Sule might also be appointed as the minsters. The NCP has been given two seats for ministry. And Sharad Pawar's political experience will be of great help to the Modi government. "

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar Says 'Ajit Pawar's Decision Not NCP', As BJP-led Maha Govt Forms

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

BJP-NCP govt

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

READ | Ramdas Athawale: Congress Should Ask For 1.5 Years Of CM Post In Maharashtra